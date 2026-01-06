Getty Images Sport
Bruno Fernandes returns for Man Utd's new era as interim boss and club legend Darren Fletcher promises 'a team that represents a bit of me'
Fernandes & Mount return for Burnley trip
Fernandes, who has contributed to 12 goals for United this season, was withdrawn at half-time during the 2-1 defeat at Villa with a soft-tissue injury and missed the 1-0 win over Newcastle as well as the disappointing draws 1-1 against Wolves and Leeds, which contributed to Amorim losing his job. Mason Mount is also due to return after he was forced off at half-time at home to Newcastle.
Fletcher delighted with 'good news' of returns
Fletcher told a press conference: "I think Mason and Bruno, I think they were pushing to play against Leeds. The decision was that they weren't quite ready, so they've trained, so they should be back in the squad. But they'll be on managed minutes as well and restricted minutes because they've obviously just returned to training.
"So that's good news, especially the fact that obviously they're players who've been in good form, Mason Mount's form has been fantastic. And Bruno Fernandes, you don't have to speak about Bruno, he's the captain, he's the leader of the team. So to have them available for selection is obviously great news for me and for the players and for the club and for the fans."
Fletcher wants to restore Man Utd values in first game in charge
Fletcher inherits a team that have won just three of their last 11 Premier League games but who are sixth in the table and just three points from entering the top four. Amorim was criticised in recent weeks for playing too safe and Fletcher said he wanted his side to embody the club's attacking traditions when they take on 19th-placed Burnley at Turf Moor.
"Hopefully it looks like a Manchester United team, that represents a bit of me in terms of what I know as Manchester United," he said. "So I hope it resembles a Manchester United team that fans can be proud of, that I can be proud of. And I'm sure they will because I believe in the players. I think we've got good players and I think we've got players who care. And I think we've got a lot of quality in that team.
"And I hope to give them a platform to go out there, to express themselves and to show that. And also to challenge them to, it's about them, it's not about me. It's their season, it's their careers, it's their opportunity. I'm here to help them. But they're the ones who have to cross that white line and go in the pitch and make it happen. So give them some responsibility to go and do that."
Fletcher not thinking about long-term role
Fletcher, who spent 13 years with United and has been coaching the Red Devils' Under-18s team since the start of this season, said that he is only focusing on the Burnley game and not thinking about being named caretaker head coach for the remainder of the campaign. United are reported to have spoken to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about returning while the Norwegian's former assistant Michael Carrick is also being considered.
The former Scotland international added: "I've had a conversation and the focus was on this game and then we'll speak after the game. So it all happened very quickly on Monday morning. We had a game to prepare and a quick turnaround, training session to organise, speak to the players. So the focus has been, because of the quick turnaround from the Leeds game, the focus has been on the Burnley match and then we'll speak after the game. I think it's important that we give the Burnley match the respect and focus it needs to prepare the team in such a short space of time."
