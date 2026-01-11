Bruno Fernandes to QUIT Man Utd?! First-team stars convinced Red Devils captain is set to leave Old Trafford

Part of Fernandes’ desire to leave is believed to be linked with the Red Devils’ willingness to let him go last summer, and the after-effects of a situation which “hurt” him deeply.

The Portuguese told Canal 11 in his home nation in a bombshell interview publicised in December: “From the club’s side, it felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit.

“More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticise. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything.

“The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.

“Lately I feel like I’m on thin ice. In England, when a player starts approaching 30, they start thinking they need a makeover. It’s like the furniture. The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be.

“I could have left in the last transfer window. I would have earned much more money. I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay because of family reasons, but also because I genuinely love the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay.”