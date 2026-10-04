HMB-Media
Hard yards! Skipper Fernandes warns Portugal must suffer to beat dangerous Norwegians
Fernandes leads Portugal into Porto homecoming
Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes will anchor his side's midfield engine as the Selecao host Norway in a UEFA Nations League Group A4 match at the Estadio do Dragao. Portugal sit top of the group standings with nine points after winning all three opening fixtures.
The Manchester United midfielder played a key role in recent victories over Wales, Norway, and Denmark.
Fernandes expects another demanding battle against Stale Solbakken's side.
- Eibner
Captain commends defensive work during Oslo victory
Reflecting on Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway in September, Fernandes acknowledged that the team had to endure difficult moments. He stressed the importance of appreciating the squad's defensive discipline under head coach Jorge Jesus.
Fernandes noted that Portugal's backline responded effectively when tested.
"We had to struggle in the first game against Norway; a side of great quality that causes problems," Fernandes told reporters. "We have to recognise and appreciate the defensive work that was done, which was good. We conceded chances that we didn't want to, but at the same time, we managed to be very effective in defence."
Midfield trio aim to dictate tempo at Estadio do Dragao
Fernandes will link up with Vitinha and Ruben Neves in central midfield to dictate possession and create opportunities for wide attackers Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos. Portugal look to limit supply lines to Norway's key forwards.
Portugal have scored nine goals across their last five international matches.
The skipper highlighted central midfield control as the key to securing victory.
- HMB-Media
Portugal focus on maintaining flawless group record
Fernandes and his team-mates aim to collect three points in Porto to move closer to the Nations League quarter-finals. Victory would preserve Portugal's unbeaten home record in the competition.
Norway remain third in Group A4 with three points.
The match kicks off at 18:45 GMT.
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