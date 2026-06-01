Getty Images Sport
‘I wanted to have won more’ - Bruno Fernandes in Man Utd trophy admission as record-breaking Red Devils captain clings to Premier League title dream
Fernandes reflects on Old Trafford silverware
United captain Fernandes has conceded that he expected to have more medals in his collection by this stage of his career in Manchester. The 31-year-old, who was recently named the Premier League Player of the Season, has lifted two domestic cups during his tenure but remains hungry for the game's biggest prizes.
"Obviously, I wanted to have won more; it wasn't quite what I had expected for myself and for the club," Fernandes told ESPN. "But I had very good times. We managed to reach some finals; some of them we won, others we didn't. But my goal has always been to win the biggest competitions, and the Premier League is part of it. And I still have that dream in me, and I hope to achieve it."
- Getty Images
Chasing the Champions League elite
After a resurgent second half of the 2025-26 campaign, United secured a third-place finish, ensuring a return to the Champions League for the upcoming season. For Fernandes, returning to Europe's top table is essential for both the club's prestige and his own personal ambitions as one of the world's leading creative midfielders.
"Of course, being in the Champions League, it's the most important competition, let's say, the competition where you can play against the most important teams in the world, in Europe," Fernandes added. "And it's something that I want to do, and I want to be at that level to play against the best and show that I can be at their level."
The Michael Carrick impact
Much of the optimism currently surrounding Old Trafford stems from the appointment of Michael Carrick. The former United midfielder took over as interim boss following Ruben Amorim's departure in January and was handed the job permanently in May after winning 12 of his 16 games in charge. Fernandes credits Carrick with revitalising a squad that had previously been struggling for identity.
"I think he brought a very positive energy to the team; he tried to be very positive because obviously we were in a moment of coaching transition, which is always a difficult time for the team," Fernandes explained. "He tried to be positive; obviously he brought new ideas and a different way of playing, which was also important for some players to find an escape to be protagonists again. And it's been good, obviously, because the results demonstrate that too. We hope that we will continue to do so."
- Getty Images Sport
Bruno's historic legacy
Fernandes has officially cemented his name in Premier League folklore by breaking the record for the most assists in a single season. The United captain racked up an astonishing 21 assists during the 2025-26 campaign, eclipsing the long-standing record of 20 assists previously shared by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20). This historic milestone places him at the absolute pinnacle of the league's greatest creators.
Since his transformative arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020, the Portuguese magnifico has maintained a staggering level of consistency and durability. Fernandes has clocked an incredible 327 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, establishing himself as the irreplaceable heartbeat of the team. He has directly contributed to 215 goals, netting 107 times and providing 108 assists.