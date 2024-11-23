Bruno Fernandes is flying once more - but where does Man Utd captain fit into Ruben Amorim's system?

The 'Portuguese Magnifico' is back on the scoring path and his resurgence could make him reconsider his plans to retreat deeper into midfield

"Bruno, Bruno, Bruno, came from Sporting like Cristiano," begins Manchester United fans' chant for Bruno Fernandes, who they lovingly label ‘Our Portuguese Magnifico'. They can now tweak the song to include a reference to Ruben Amorim, the latest man to take the well trodden path from the Estadio Jose Alvalade to Old Trafford after Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Marcos Rojo and Fernandes.

Amorim has joined United in the midst of a goal-scoring resurgence for the United captain, who has struck five times in his last five games for club and country. After failing to score in the first 13 games of the season, Fernandes has been unleashed since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

He struck twice in the first game under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy against Leicester in the Carabao Cup, slotted a penalty against Chelsea and then fired in from outside the area in the 3-0 win over the Foxes, also sparking the second goal in that game which was given as an own goal by Viktor Kristiansen. He took that rediscovered confidence into the internationals with Portugal, slamming a venomous strike in off the bar against Poland.

Fernandes' insatiable form in front of goal is a throwback to the incredible start he made when he joined United and has got fans excited about the prospect of him leading the team's attack under his compatriot and firing the team to an exciting new future. However, Amorim's arrival comes just when Fernandes was settling into a deeper role in midfield and when he envisaged himself dictating the team's overall play rather than being the goal-scoring hero.

That vision, however, seems to be at odds with Amorim's system, which operates with two defensive-minded midfielders and two narrow wide forwards. Where Fernandes fits into the coach's plans will be one of the most interesting aspects of what is set to be an exciting new era at Old Trafford...