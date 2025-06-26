Four of six CONMEBOL teams advanced to the CWC knockouts, with passionate supporters adding much needed flavor

Some were taking over nightclubs at 6 a.m. Everyone else had gone to bed.

One man supposedly burned his car. He wanted the write off for the insurance cash to fly to America.

One group shut down the Brooklyn Bridge. It was just another evening.

And there have been many, many more scenes across the country this summer. There was always belief that South American fans would bring a certain flavor to the Club World Cup. What perhaps wasn’t expected, though, was just how significant that impact would be.

While attendance for games has varied greatly across the tournament, South American fans have provided the rhythm, jump and thump to keep the whole tournament rolling along. And with the knockout phases looming - and a handful of South American sides having qualified for the round of 16 - their impact on the Summer of Soccer in America will only continue.

“We have that mentality, that first we need to be all united," Adriano Batista Branco, head of the Palmeiras consulate of New York, told GOAL. "All the Palmeiras supporters need to be united and cheering for the team, and supporting them all the time."