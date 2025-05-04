Brenden Aaronson gets brutal ‘nowhere near Premier League level’ assessment as USMNT star faces transfer questions on the back of Leeds United promotion
USMNT star Brenden Aaronson has been brutally told that he is “nowhere near Premier League level” as Leeds return to the top tier of English football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Joined the Whites as a top-flight outfit
- Struggled to make an impact at that level
- Has helped to secure promotion & title