‘Not good!’ – Carlo Ancelotti fumes over ‘difficult’ pitch after Brazil held to dramatic 1-1 draw by Australia

Brazil head coach Ancelotti was quick to point out the challenging conditions after the full-time whistle. While he praised Australia's well-organised defence, the Italian manager did not hold back when discussing the grass.

"[The pitch] was not good," Ancelotti admitted, as quoted by ESPN. "The pitch, it was difficult to play on a pitch like this. And we hope to have a better pitch for the next game."

Australia boss Popovic agreed with his counterpart, though he suggested that such surfaces are an unfortunate reality for his team.

"Because it's Brazil, they see the pitch, and of course they're not happy with it. But I haven't been pleased with what I've seen the pitch in many qualifying games, [and] I've never heard anyone discuss it after," he explained.