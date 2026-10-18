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'I had cramps in my first games!' – Bradley Barcola makes honest Premier League intensity admission
Barcola admits physical shock following Premier League move
Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola offered an honest assessment of his physical adaptation to English football following his move from Paris Saint-Germain. The attacker highlighted the drastic contrast in running volume between Ligue 1 and the Premier League.
Barcola revealed that the non-stop pace of his initial matches for the Reds resulted in physical fatigue and muscle cramps.
However, the French international insisted that taking on a higher physical challenge was the primary reason for his move.
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Winger breaks down Ligue 1 versus Premier League contrast
Detailing the tactical and physical differences between the two leagues, Barcola noted that English football relies heavily on transitions. "The big difference is that Ligue 1 is very physical because there are a lot of strong players who put in heavy impact," Barcola explained to Sky Sports.
"Here, it’s more physical in terms of the runs you have to make because the matches go from one goal to the other."
"I find it less tactical than in Ligue 1. It’s a lot of running, and that’s why in my first games I had cramps because the intensity is very high."
Barcola embraces physical challenge as new career step
Despite the initial physical strain, Barcola remains eager to push his body to meet the demands of English football. "That’s also why I came here," Barcola emphasized.
"It’s a new challenge for me to overcome that."
"I hope I will manage to adapt well and keep improving my performance levels."
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French international builds match fitness for long season
With his physical condition steadily improving through training, Barcola feels increasingly equipped to handle the English calendar.
His ability to sustain high-speed sprints across 90 minutes remains a crucial asset for Liverpool's attacking system.
Barcola will aim to build on his physical progression as the Reds push for major silverware this season.
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