Bournemouth vs AC Milan: The tactics board - Marco Rose masterminds historic win as ten-man Rossoneri crumble

The tactical narrative of this Europa League encounter at the Vitality Stadium was defined by Bournemouth’s relentless structural discipline against an AC Milan side that appeared tactically fragile even before their numerical disadvantage.

Rose sought to exploit the half-spaces and utilise a high-octane transitional game, while Ruben Amorim attempted to control the tempo through a structured back three, aiming to stretch the Cherries' defensive block via wide outlets.

However, the strategic foundations of the match shifted violently in the 28th minute. The expulsion of Maignan forced Milan into a reactive shell, turning a competitive tactical battle into a lopsided exercise in game management.

Rose’s Bournemouth remained patient, refusing to over-commit and instead choosing to dismantle the Rossoneri through controlled possession and high-value set-piece situations, eventually finishing with an emphatic 3-0 scoreline.