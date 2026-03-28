Bosnia v Italy: why the match in Zenica will be played in a stadium with a reduced capacity of 9,000 spectators

Bosnia v Italy will not be an easy match for Gennaro Gattuso’s Azzurri. The match, scheduled for Tuesday evening at 8.45 pm, is one they cannot afford to lose, as the winner of this play-off final secures a place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.





The match will be played on the Dragons’ home turf, with the Bosnian Football Federation having chosen the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica as the venue. This is no coincidence, given that the ground, with just under 16,000 seats, is capable of turning into a veritable cauldron.

However, for the match against Italy, the stadium’s capacity will be further reduced to a maximum of 9,000 seats.