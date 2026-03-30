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Bosnia v Italy: manager Barbarez says, "If we score first, we'll park the bus in front of our goal"

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
S. Barbarez
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA

The manager speaks at a press conference on the eve of the play-off final for qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Sergej Barbarez is ready for the clash with Italy. The Bosnia and Herzegovina manager said at a press conference on the eve of the play-off final for the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers: "This is a very important match for Italy, but also for us. In fact, from our country’s perspective, it is even more important."


“My players are all in good shape; the only one feeling under the weather is me, as I lost my voice in Wales. Last Thursday’s match, which went to penalties, was a tough one, but we’re happy and we’ve had time to recover. It’s vital for our team to run; we hope to be able to hold out until the end.”


  • ITALY

    "I don’t want to talk about our next opponents; they can always catch us off guard, even if we prepare perfectly. That’s why we need a Plan A, a Plan B and a Plan C. We have to take care of every detail, playing with courage and without fear."


    "We’ll also need a bit of luck, as well as scoring goals. If we take the lead, we’ll park the bus in front of our goal. If they score first, we’ll park it at the other end. I don’t know if this is the time to experiment after a year and a half of playing the same system."

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World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
ITA