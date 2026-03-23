Borussia Dortmund snap up new sporting director after 'outstanding' work after club legend's exit

Book inherits a challenging situation as Dortmund go into the March international break nine points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Furthermore, they suffered disappointing exits from both the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

A major squad overhaul looms this summer. The club have already confirmed that established figures like Julian Brandt and Niklas Sule will depart when their contracts expire. However, the incoming director will have a foundation to build upon, as Felix Nmecha, Luca Reggiani and captain Emre Can have all recently penned new deals to remain at the club into next season and beyond.