Borussia Dortmund set €100m Felix Nmecha asking price before release clause kicks in as Premier League teams eye Germany star

According to Kicker, German giants Dortmund have established a firm €100 million ultimatum for any club looking to lure Nmecha away from the Westfalenstadion this summer. The internal valuation is designed to completely price out the majority of European suitors following the player's contract extension signed in March.

Crucially, unlike the subsequent two summer transfer windows, Nmecha does not possess an active release clause in his contract for the current 2026 window. Instead, the midfielder's contract includes an €80 million release clause active from the summer of 2027, which then drops to €70 million the following year. This contractual loophole grants the Dortmund hierarchy absolute leverage to dictate terms and handle incoming Premier League enquiries from a position of total control.



