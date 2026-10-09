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Yosua Arya

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Werder Bremen: Nico Schlotterbeck and David Svensson score as BVB collapse late on

Player ratings
Borussia Dortmund
Originals
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen
Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund suffered a late defensive meltdown at the Signal Iduna Park, throwing away a two-goal lead in the final minutes. Despite goals from David Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck, Werder Bremen snatched a point in stoppage time.

It was a tale of two halves, or more accurately, a tale of eighty minutes of dominance followed by ten minutes of sheer tactical anarchy. Borussia Dortmund controlled 72% of the possession and registered an impressive 22 shots, yet they left the Signal Iduna Park with only a point.

After a cagey first half that ended goalless, the match exploded into life when David Svensson broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, followed quickly by a Nico Schlotterbeck strike that seemed to have secured all three points for the hosts.

However, the psychological fragility that has occasionally plagued BVB resurfaced in the dying embers of the game. Werder Bremen, who had been largely peripheral, struck twice through Ludovit Reis and former Dortmund man Niclas Fullkrug to level the scores at 2-2.

GOAL rates Borussia Dortmund's players from Signal Iduna Park...

  • Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gregor Kobel - 5/10:

    For 80 minutes, Kobel was a spectator as Dortmund dominated the ball. However, he will be disappointed to have conceded twice from just four shots on target.

    Joane Gadou - 6/10:

    The youngster looked composed for large stretches, utilizing his physical attributes to quell Bremen's rare counter-attacks. However, the intensity of the final ten minutes seemed to overwhelm the backline, and Gadou lost his marker during the sequence leading to Fullkrug's equaliser.

    Waldemar Anton - 6/10:

    Anton was largely excellent in his positioning for the majority of the match, helping Dortmund maintain a high line. He contributed to the build-up play as BVB circulated the ball, but he was part of the collective defensive collapse that allowed Bremen two clear sights of goal late in the game.

    Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10:

    The captain thought he had secured the victory with his 85th-minute goal. Statistically, he was dominant, but as the leader of the defensive unit, he must take responsibility for the lack of organisation that saw a 2-0 lead evaporate in the space of four minutes.

  • Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10:

    Sabitzer worked hard between the lines but lacked the creative spark required to unlock the visitors. He was part of a double change in the 72nd minute as the game remained stuck at 0-0.

    Felix Nmecha - 6/10:

    Nmecha provided a solid physical presence in the pivot, completing a high volume of passes as Dortmund dictated the tempo.

    Jobe Bellingham - 6/10:

    Operating in a more advanced role within the 3-4-2-1 structure, Bellingham showed flashes of his trademark drive but struggled to find the final ball. He was withdrawn in the 72nd minute as Niko Kovac sought fresh legs to break the deadlock.

    David Svensson - 8/10:

    Svensson was the brightest spark in a midfield that often struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances. His 80th-minute goal was a deserved reward for his energetic performance, and he looked like the match-winner until the late drama unfolded.

  • Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Ethan Nwaneri - 6/10:

    The teenager showed good technical security on the flank but found it difficult to impact the game in the final third against a deep-sitting Bremen block. He was replaced by Fabio Silva just past the hour mark.

    Serhou Guirassy - 5/10:

    Guirassy was isolated for long periods and failed to register a goal despite Dortmund's 22 total shots. His hold-up play was decent, but he didn't offer the goal-scoring threat BVB fans have come to expect.

    Maximilian Beier - 5/10:

    A frustrating evening for Beier, who struggled to get involved despite Dortmund's territorial dominance. He lacked the clinical edge needed to convert half-chances and often found himself crowded out by Bremen's defence.

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    Subs & Manager

    Fabio Silva - 6/10:

    Came on in the 63rd minute and provided the assist for Svensson's opener. A positive impact, though he faded after Dortmund took the lead.

    Joey Veerman - 5/10:

    A chaotic cameo. He provided the assist for Schlotterbeck's goal but was then central to the late collapse as Bremen overran the Dortmund midfield.

    Konstantinos Karetsas - 5/10:

    Introduced in the 72nd minute but failed to provide the necessary defensive cover or offensive outlet as the game turned into a shootout.

    Niko Kovac - 4/10:

    Tactically, Kovac dominated the first 80 minutes, but his game management in the final ten was poor. His team looked completely unprepared for Bremen's late tactical shift, and his substitutions failed to settle a nervous side.

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