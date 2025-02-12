Borussia Dortmund's fire sale! Jamie Gittens price tag set with Chelsea & Bayern lurking as BVB prepare to miss out on Champions League windfall
Borussia Dortmund have reportedly put a price tag on Chelsea and Bayern target Jamie Gittens in case they miss out on a Champions League windfall.
- Dortmund struggling in Bundesliga
- They are seven points adrift of a top-four place
- Might offload Gittens if they miss out on UCL football