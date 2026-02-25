Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign ex-Bayern Munich star as Marseille face transfer competition despite €15m option

Pavard is a household name for German football fans, having spent seven productive years in the country between 2016 and 2023. During his stints with Stuttgart and Bayern Munich, he accumulated 174 Bundesliga appearances, contributing nine goals and seven assists. His ability to operate at both right-back and centre-back made him a vital cog in the Bayern machine that dominated domestic football, and his tactical flexibility is seen as a key asset for Dortmund's defensive setup heading into the new campaign.

According to reports, French international is now on the verge of finalising his move to the North Rhine-Westphalia region. While his time in Italy and France has seen mixed results, the feeling is that a return to the Bundesliga could be the catalyst for him to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most sought-after defenders in world football. Dortmund are hopeful that the familiar surroundings will bring out the best in the experienced international.