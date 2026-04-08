Getty Images Sport
Borussia Dortmund confirm interest in Jadon Sancho homecoming transfer as Man Utd outcast approaches free agency
Dortmund plot sensational third reunion
The German outfit are seriously considering a move to bring the England international back to the Signal Iduna Park following his difficult spell in the Premier League. Currently on loan at Aston Villa, Sancho’s tenure with United is reaching its conclusion five years after his high-profile £73 million move to Old Trafford. Despite his struggles for consistency in England, the Dortmund hierarchy remain optimistic that returning to familiar surroundings could help the winger rediscover the form that once made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.
- Getty Images
Ricken confirms ongoing player analysis
Dortmund officials have admitted that they are meticulously vetting potential reinforcements for the summer window, with Sancho's name high on the list of targets. While the club is keen on a reunion, reports from Sky Germany suggest that the financial aspects of the deal remain a primary hurdle given the player's current £15m annual earnings.
Discussing the club's transfer strategy and their specific interest in the winger, Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken told SPORT BILD: “We’re currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them closely. We check whether they can make us better. We’re doing that with Jadon as well.”
United 'dream' drawing to sad close
Sancho’s journey since his 2021 exit has been fraught with difficulty, as a self-described "dream come true" at United now looks destined to peter out in abject fashion. After struggling in his first two-and-a-half seasons at United, the winger impressed during a loan spell at Dortmund but again underwhelmed in a subsequent temporary stint at Chelsea. His current loan spell at Villa has also proven difficult, with the 26-year-old managing just one goal and three assists in 31 appearances this season, of which only 17 have been as a starter.
- Getty Images Sport
Financial compromise key to comeback
As Sancho approaches the final weeks of his United contract, the focus shifts to whether he is willing to take a significant pay cut to facilitate a return to Germany. Dortmund's belief in his ability provides a potential lifeline for an attacker who has become a peripheral figure in the Premier League.