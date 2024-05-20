Borussia Dortmund: 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Borussia Dortmund kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Borussia Dortmund and Puma are starting to release their 2024-25 kit and jersey collaborations, as the Bundesliga heavyweights look to cap off a successful campaign on a high by lifting only their second-ever Champions League trophy when they come up against serial winners Real Madrid in the grand final in early June.

Having secured Champions League qualification for next season via a fifth-placed Bundesliga finish, Edin Terzic's BVB side would love to slip into their new fit next season as the kings of Europe.

PUMA launched the Borussia Dortmund 2024-25 Home kit on May 17, which is intended to be a classic iteration of the BVB jersey that honours the rich heritage of the iconic German side and embodies the club's enduring legacy.

So, what new kits will Borussia Dortmund wear in 2024-25? GOAL takes a look at the jerseys that are set to be sported by Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and more, while we also give you the lowdown on rumours and leaks alongside details on how to buy them online.