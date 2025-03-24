'Boring' USMNT told they have hit 'rock bottom' as Alexi Lalas reacts to questions of whether Christian Pulisic & Co 'care' after CONCACAF Nations League debacle
Alexi Lalas claims the USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League debacle has seen them become "boring" while alarmingly hitting "rock bottom".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Uncomfortable questions after defeat to Panama
- Also came unstuck against Canada
- Far from ideal preparation ahead of 2026 World Cup