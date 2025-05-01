Bizarre scenario sees Luka Modric & one other Real Madrid star have their contracts extended by just two weeks following urgent FIFA request

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez's contracts end on June 30, 2025, but upon a special request by FIFA, the duo will earn two-week extensions.

Real Madrid will rely on the duo for the Club World Cup

