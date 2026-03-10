In the 70th minute, Davies suddenly dropped to his knees at the halfway line and pulled his shirt over his face. While his teammates tried to comfort him, tears were already flowing. At least he was still able to leave the pitch on his own. A diagnosis is still pending.
Bitter tears for Alphonso Davies: Injury shock mars FC Bayern's gala performance against Atalanta Bergamo
What happened? Shortly after Jamal Musiala scored the sixth goal, Davies suffered what appeared to be a muscle injury while sprinting backwards without any contact from an opponent. At least, that's what the TV pictures suggest. The Canadian immediately signalled to the bench that he couldn't continue. Moments later, he finally went down.
Davies suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right hamstring at the end of February in the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt (3-2). It is quite possible that he has now injured himself again in the same place.
It was only at the end of last year that the 25-year-old recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in March 2025 – shortly after his contract extension until 2030, which had been preceded by tough negotiations.
Unlucky Davies was only brought on after the break.
Particularly bitter: Davies had come on as a substitute in Bergamo after the break with the score at 3-0, replacing Konrad Laimer, who had been booked. Less than 30 minutes later, his day's work was already over. To make matters worse, substitute Jamal Musiala also had to leave the pitch early.
Including his brief appearance against Atalanta, Davies has made 13 appearances this season, providing one assist.