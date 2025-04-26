Beware the Shark! Ferran Torres can fill Robert Lewandowski's boots and keep Barcelona's treble chase on track

The Pole's unavailability for the Copa del Rey final is a big blow for the Blaugrana, but they do have a potentially deadly replacement

Ferran Torres attempted to fill the considerable void left behind in Barcelona's attack by the injured Robert Lewandowski in Tuesday's Liga clash with Mallorca. As auditions go, it was hardly impressive.

Barca won the game thanks to Dani Olmo's second-half strike, but Torres didn't play particularly well and copped quite a bit of criticism for failing to exhibit the kind of killer instinct one would expect from a forward nicknamed 'The Shark'.

However, whereas such a setback would have once hit Torres hard, now he's made from sterner stuff. Consequently, it would be a major surprise if he does not get another chance to fill in for Lewandowski in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. Because if he's proven anything over the past couple of years, it's that he is nothing if not resilient.