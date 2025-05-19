Tom Cairney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Better than Wrexham' - Ambitious transfer target Tom Cairney warned off move to join Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney amid talk of lucrative contract offer

Wrexham

Tom Cairney is said to be a target for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but the Fulham captain has been told he is "better than Wrexham".

  • Midfielder has spent a decade at Craven Cottage
  • Will leave as a free agent when contract expires
  • Switch to SToK Racecourse being speculated on
