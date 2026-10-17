'Best in the world!' - Neymar delivers ultimate Lamine Yamal verdict as Barcelona wonderkid chases Ballon d'Or glory

Neymar reached his bold conclusion after sharing a statistical comparison graphics produced by platforms Score90 and Sofascore. The image benchmarked two remarkable historic campaigns from both attackers side-by-side.

The graphic displayed Neymar's stunning 2017-18 season with Paris Saint-Germain, where he recorded 25 goals and 16 assists in 27 matches. Opposite his figures were Yamal's stats from the start of the current campaign with Barcelona.

Yamal has enjoyed an explosive start to the term, registering eight goals and nine assists in his opening 10 matches for Barcelona. Those numbers convinced Neymar that the teenager stands above the rest of the football world.







