Still ‘the best’ goalkeeper on the planet? Real Madrid No.1 Thibaut Courtois ranked against David Raya, Alisson, Gianluigi Donnarumma & Co by Belgium legend Philippe Albert

His ability was first spotted at Genk, having made his first-team debut there at the age of 16, with Premier League giants Chelsea acquiring obvious potential when completing a €9 million (£8m/$10m) transfer in 2011.

The Blues had Petr Cech on their books at that point, leading to Courtois spending three successive seasons on loan at La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid. Regular game time in the Spanish capital - along with a Europa League triumph - served the giant shot-stopper well.

It was during his time with Atleti that a standing among the global elite was first taken up. After returning to Stamford Bridge, that reputation was enhanced. Courtois won two top-flight titles in England, the FA Cup and League Cup. He made 154 appearances across four seasons.