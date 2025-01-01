Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and the 13 best 2025 free agents who can start negotiating transfers in January - ranked

Although it may prove to be another quiet January in terms of big-money transfers as the trend of frugality in the mid-season window continues, the free agent market is looking more intriguing than ever.
A host of leading stars have just entered the final six months of their contracts with their current employers, meaning they can now negotiate terms with a new club over a summer move - likely sparking a flurry of pre-contract offers and cranking up the intensity in negotiations over potential renewals.
Such is the stature of a lot of these names - both in their prime and coming towards the twilight of their respective careers - that some of 2025's most significant moves may cost absolutely nothing, with Kylian Mbappe's 2024 blockbuster free transfer to Real Madrid setting a precedent.
Below, GOAL ranks the best 2025 free agents who can now negotiate a transfer...