What next for Bernardo Silva? Man City legend's plans revealed as contract ticks down

Guardiola has never hidden his admiration for the playmaker, often describing him as one of the most intelligent players he has ever coached. The Catalan manager has frequently pleaded with the player to extend his stay, but he appears resigned to losing his captain. The bond between the two has been a defining feature of City's tactical flexibility and dominance in the English top flight over recent seasons.

After a 2-0 win over Wolves in January, Guardiola said: "I’d love for Manchester City, for myself, if Bernardo Silva could stay forever. But we spoke a lot with Bernie and Bernie has to decide the best for him and his family." This statement suggests that family considerations may be playing a major role in the midfielder's desire to relocate.