"How similar tonight is to yesterday". Al-Ittihad's company appears to have set a single policy for its 2023 mercato deals, and it keeps angering one star after another. The latest is Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.
Translated by
Benzema incident repeated: Fabinho angered by Al-Ittihad management's treatment of him
Fabinho is a free agent
The 32-year-old had joined Al-Ameed in the summer of 2023 from Liverpool for 46.7 million euros, but his contract expired at the end of last season.
A cornerstone of Al-Ittihad's midfield, the Brazilian is a man the club's officials are desperate to keep. Yet a disagreement over finances appears to stand in the way.
Fabinho and his agent's displeasure
Sports media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy confirmed that the Jeddah club's company is moving to renew Fabinho's contract for a year, taking it through to the end of June 2027.
Al-Ittihad's management, though, put an offer to the player worth less in annual salary and benefits than he had earned over the past three seasons. That prompted Fabinho and his agent to express their displeasure, according to Al-Bukairy.
The Al-Ittihad media figure insisted talks are still ongoing, with both sides chasing a figure that suits everyone and lands close to his previous wage of 25 million euros a year.
Several Brazilian newspapers report that Cruzeiro and Palmeiras are keen on the 32-year-old this summer. Fabinho, for his part, is giving priority to European and Saudi clubs.
Repeat of the Karim Benzema incident
The discontent of Fabinho and his agent recalls the saga of French striker Karim Benzema, who walked away from Al-Ittihad on a free transfer in the 2026 winter window to join Al-Hilal.
Al-Ittihad had wanted to renew the deal of "the Government" back then, but on reduced financial terms. That angered Benzema. He slammed the door on negotiations and demanded a contract termination so he could leave.
Benzema duly joined Al-Hilal on a contract running until June 2027. The capital club now want rid of him, with no place for him on a technical level, though efforts to find a buyer have so far come to nothing.
- Getty
What did Fabinho offer with Al-Ittihad?
The Brazilian has played 111 matches for the Tigers across all competitions since the summer of 2023, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.
He also played a major part in their 2024-2025 double, helping the club lift both the Saudi Roshn League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.
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