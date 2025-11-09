'I probably will be convicted' - Benfica star releases statement after being charged with sharing an illegal video involving minors

Schjelderup added: "I would like to apologise first and foremost to those affected by the video. Then, to my friends, family, employers, country, and all the fans I have disappointed. Right now, I wish I could go back in time and change my mistake. I have never done anything illegal before, or been involved with the police, so I have been in shock for a long time while this has been going on.

"But here we are. I screwed up and I am ready to face the consequences. The offence I will be convicted for, does not reflect on who I am as a person and what I stand for. I am truly sorry for my mistake and embarrassed to be in this situation. Everyone who knows me, also knows what I stand for, so I understand this will be a shock for many people. I also know, this will be an unneeded disturbance to the national team of Norway before some of the most important games in our history. My intention was to share this after the games to avoid that, but unfortunately, that is not possible anymore.

"And to everyone: Please do not watch or spread videos with harmful or offensive content. It is illegal. I want to apologise again and hope that you will forgive me. And I will do anything in my power to make things right again."