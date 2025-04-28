This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Benjamin Cremaschi Inter MiamiImagn
Alejandro Orellana

'Believe in this team more than ever' - Javier Mascherano takes responsibility for 4-3 loss against Dallas, as Miami rests top players and ends MLS unbeaten streak

Inter Miami CF vs FC DallasInter Miami CFFC DallasMajor League SoccerJ. Mascherano

FC Dallas overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Inter Miami in Week 10, with Lionel Messi and other key starters rested in home match

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Lionel Messi and other key starters rested
  • Inter Miami built 3-1 lead, only to collapse late
  • Team drops to fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches