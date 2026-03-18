Because Sebastian Hoeneß is contradicting himself! A VfB Stuttgart hero faces a bitter fate at the hands of the DFB

If Mittelstädt were to leave, VfB would lose not only a fan favourite but also a key player. Even during his time at Hertha, he stood out as someone who spoke his mind. Accordingly, at the end of February, he made it very clear that his goal was to be part of the World Cup squad. National coach Julian Nagelsmann did not select him for the training camp in November. Instead, David Raum and Nathaniel Brown were chosen. “There was a discussion with the national coach at the end of last year. He explained the reasons for my non-selection and told me what I needed to do. That motivated me even more to step up my game. My aim is to prove myself for the World Cup and get back into the national team. To do that, I need to play regularly and put in good performances.”

A few weeks later, however, he fell definitively behind in the internal battle with Hendriks at VfB, which is likely to have further diminished his chances of a call-up for the World Cup. In any case, there are currently many indications that a number of Stuttgart players will not be considered by Nagelsmann. All the more reason for efforts within the club and the VfB circle to position the players for Thursday’s upcoming squad announcement for the friendlies at the end of March.

Whilst Deniz Undav took the initiative himself with a sensational interview and backed this up perfectly on the pitch, Hoeneß personally put in a good word for Mittelstädt. “I consider him a player who would be very useful at the World Cup,” he said after the Celtic match, emphasising – in contradiction to his actions –: “Julian obviously still has a few more things to consider that I have no insight into. But Maxi has already shown that he can perform at a high level even against very good opponents.”

However, Mittelstädt has not been given the chance to prove himself against “very good opponents” since then. Instead, he was in the starting line-up when he faced players from Heidenheim, Mainz and Celtic (the return leg following the 4-1 victory). So Mittelstädt will likely have to settle for the spectator role he is now all too familiar with during the upcoming international break, including, of all places, the home fixture against Ghana in Stuttgart (30 March).