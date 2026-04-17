"Because one or two people still wanted to splash out 100 or 150 million": Uli Hoeneß reveals details of a massive row at FC Bayern – with the focus on a blocked star signing

Bayern’s club chairman stopped short of naming names, but his remarks almost certainly pointed to sporting director Max Eberl. Despite the club’s on-field success, Eberl is reported to be increasingly controversial internally. German magazine kicker recently described his relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund as a “forced marriage”.

Last summer, Eberl is said to have pressed the supervisory board—led by former president Hoeneß—for expensive attacking signings after the departures of Leroy Sané (Galatasaray) and Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr). However, according to Hoeneß, the senior players ultimately prevailed: “If you want to give the youngsters a chance, you have to make room for them. If we’d signed another two or three players for €100–150 million, the coach would have had to play them.”

Eberl had pushed hard to sign Xavi Simons, seeing the Dutchman as extra firepower and width for the attack. In the end, though, Hoeneß and his colleagues insisted that, instead of splashing out on more big names, the club should back its own young talent.