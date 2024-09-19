Vincent Kompany Bayern 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Trouble at Bayern? Players 'surprised' by new boss Vincent Kompany's methods despite bright start to season

V. KompanyBayern MunichChampions LeagueBundesliga

Bayern Munich players are reportedly "surprised" by new boss Vincent Kompany's methods despite a bright start to the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kompany accused of a lack of communication
  • Squad selection seems perplexing to many seniors
  • Players want more clarity from the manager
Article continues below