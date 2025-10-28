Getty
Bayern Munich target Bundesliga high-flyer as ideal Harry Kane backup with Barcelona keeping close eye on him
Bayern step up interest in Hoffenheim's breakout striker
Bayern are actively monitoring Asllani, the Hoffenheim striker who has burst onto the Bundesliga scene with a string of impressive performances. According to reports from Sky Sport, the Bavarians have already gathered details about the 23-year-old’s release clause as they seek a capable backup and eventual successor to Kane.
Asllani has been one of the standout players of the season so far, scoring six goals and providing two assists in nine competitive matches, building on an exceptional loan spell at SV Elversberg, where he tallied 19 goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances. His quick feet, sharp movement, and clinical finishing have caught the attention of scouts across Europe.
Bayern view him as an ideal fit for their future plans - a young, technically gifted forward capable of complementing Kane now and replacing him in the long term. With Nicolas Jackson’s future at the Allianz Arena uncertain, the German champions are preparing for possible changes in their attacking depth heading into 2025.
Barcelona also in the mix for Asllani
The Catalan giants have been tracking Asllani for months, identifying him as a possible successor to Robert Lewandowski, whose contract runs until 2026. Barcelona have sent scouts to multiple Hoffenheim matches and maintain strong data analysis files on the Kosovo international.
For Barca, Asllani represents an affordable and forward-thinking option - a player who fits the club’s tactical blueprint of mobility, technical ability, and intelligence in tight spaces. However, Bayern’s entry into the race threatens to complicate their pursuit, especially given the Bavarian giants’ financial advantage and Bundesliga familiarity.
Adding to the intrigue, Asllani himself has spoken openly about his admiration for the champions of La Liga. "FC Barcelona has always been my dream club," he said in a recent interview, further fuelling speculation of a potential move to Spain.
Even so, the Kraichgauers' willingness to negotiate may ultimately hinge on who meets his release clause, expected to be active in the summer of 2026. With several Premier League clubs also keeping tabs, the race for his signature is expected to intensify.
Bayern's transfer strategy and tactical vision
For Bayern, the pursuit of Asllani underlines their long-term planning and emphasis on developing depth behind Kane. The English striker has been prolific since his move from Tottenham but will turn 33 next summer, prompting the club to seek a forward who can rotate effectively while learning under one of the world’s best.
Asllani’s profile, a mobile, pressing-oriented striker who thrives in link-up play aligns with Die Roten's attacking identity under Vincent Kompany. His experience in the Bundesliga also makes him an attractive, low-risk investment compared to recruiting from abroad.
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are bracing for offers, aware that Asllani’s rapid progress and international exposure with Kosovo have made him one of the most in-demand young forwards in Europe. His contract runs until 2029, but the player’s camp reportedly plans for a summer exit, aiming for a step up to Champions League football.
Future battle brewing for Asllani's signature
With Bayern, Barca, and several Premier League sides monitoring developments, the striker's next move could define his career trajectory. Asllani's form has turned him into one of the Bundesliga’s hottest properties, and his ambitions suggest he will not remain at Hoffenheim for long.
The 2026 summer transfer window is expected to be decisive, as his release clause becomes active and clubs formalise offers. Die Roten are believed to have a slight edge due to their domestic advantage, but Barcelona’s long-term admiration and Asllani’s personal preference could still swing the decision.
Regardless of where he ends up, Asllani looks destined for the top tier of European football. Whether he becomes Kane’s heir at Bayern or Lewandowski’s successor at Barca, the young striker’s next chapter promises to be one of the most fascinating transfer stories of 2025.
