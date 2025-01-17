Bayern Munich are rivalling Liverpool for contract chaos: Failure to secure Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala could lead to catastrophic summer for Harry Kane & co.

Some of the Bavarians' best players will be free agents at the end of the season, while their most valuable player has just 18 months left on his deal

There's always someone worse off... While bitterly frustrated Liverpool fans are presently wondering how on earth Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been allowed to enter the final six months of their respective contracts, it's nothing compared to the sense of anxiety at the Allianz Arena right now.

Rather incredibly, seven senior Bayern Munich players are set to become free agents this summer, and another, Jamal Musiala, has just 18 months left on his deal. The Bavarians have been badly burned before - Michael Ballack, Nicklas Sule and David Alaba all infamously left Bayern for nothing at various points of the past - but the summer of 2025 could be truly catastrophic for the club.

So, how has it come to this? And what chance do Bayern have of convincing some of their most important players to sign extensions? GOAL breaks it all down below...