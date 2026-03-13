Big change at Bayern Munich? Transfer chief's future still in doubt despite Vincent Kompany's side fighting for the treble

While Kompany has revitalized Bayern on the pitch, a power struggle is brewing behind the scenes at the Allianz Arena. Eberl, once seen as the architect of the club’s new era, is now facing significant scrutiny from the board. According to a report by Sport Bild, his future is far from secure, with internal confidence in his leadership wavering.

The atmosphere at Saebener Strasse has grown increasingly volatile. Despite Bayern’s dominant form in the Bundesliga and their pursuit of a treble, the relationship between Eberl and other high-ranking officials has reportedly cooled. This lack of unrestricted trust has fuelled speculation that his tenure could be cut short before his contract expires in 2027.