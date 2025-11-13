Getty/GOAL
‘Bayern Munich are massive, but Real Madrid are even bigger’ - Harry Kane gets ‘Galactico’ transfer advice as ex-Tottenham star explains why Premier League return is unlikely
Trophy target: Kane eager to savour more success
The 32-year-old frontman has offered no indication that he is looking for another new challenge, with an extension to his deal in Germany being mooted. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained with Bayern - registering 108 goals through 113 appearances.
Kane has broken his trophy duck in Bavaria, savouring Bundesliga title and Super Cup successes, and is setting his sights on more major honours with club and country. A move to Santiago Bernabeu would present him with opportunities to compete for the grandest of domestic and continental prizes.
What next for Kane - Premier League, La Liga or Bayern stay?
Ex-Tottenham and England star Waddle believes that Kane should be opening himself up to a spell in La Liga - potentially as a ‘Galactico’ in Madrid - with there little to suggest that he would be willing to retrace steps to north London as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer.
Waddle told SheKicks.net: “I know, it sounds nice, doesn't it? I've heard this before where people talk about Harry Kane coming back. It would be great for Tottenham of course, but I’m not sure Tottenham will want him at the price and his age.
“Even if there was another team who wanted him, I’m not sure Bayern Munich will want to sell him. They let Robert Lewandowski go to Barcelona at about the same age, and he hasn’t stopped scoring since he left. I’ve looked, and Real Madrid could use a No. 9 like Harry Kane. Lewandowski could be stepping away from Barcelona and he’d be great to slot in there too.
“Harry will be thinking that he’s done his job in England, he might feel the same about his time in Germany. He could now be looking at Italy, Spain or France for a new challenge. Bayern are massive, but Real are even bigger - what a story that would be!
“If I was Real Madrid, Barcelona or Milan, I’d be asking why wouldn’t I go for him? He scores goals, technically very good, he can play as a No. 9 but he can play as a No. 10 too. Some of the work he’s done with Nicolas Jackson has shown just how good his passing and link-up play is. He can create. So really, I’d be surprised if Bayern would even let him leave rather than tie him down for another two years.
“If I was Harry, I’d rather try life in Spain than head back to England. That record would be special, but his track record in England already speaks for itself.”
Another Galactico? Kane urged to join Bellingham & Mbappe
Waddle has previously said of Kane joining the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in the Spanish capital: “If he decided, ‘I've done well in Germany, now I'm going to have a game in Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid,’ I'm sure Real Madrid would be interested in taking him if he wanted to leave Bayern. And listen, I'm sure Tottenham would welcome him back.
“He's a great player, and people talk about Harry Kane being a really good, intelligent centre-forward. People say he's not quick enough or this or that, but he's gone through his career and scored goals everywhere he's gone. Every season he consistently scores goals, and that's what he's paid for. But he's a very good footballer.
“He wouldn't necessarily say, ‘I'd love to go back to Tottenham.’ If I were him, I'd think, ‘Why don't I sample somewhere else and play for someone like Real Madrid?’ What an opportunity that would be.”
Kane transfer fee: Cost of triggering Bayern clause
Kane’s contract at Bayern is due to run until 2027. He could, however, be freed from that agreement by an offer of £57 million ($75m) during the summer of 2026. It remains to be seen whether any of his reported suitors - as Barcelona are heavily linked with an approach once more - decide to formalise their interest after Kane has captained England at another World Cup.
