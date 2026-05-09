'Iran did this, Israel did that and Lennart Karl is injured' - Bayern Munich legend says football 'taken too seriously' and stresses importance of low season ticket prices for Bundesliga champions

The interview, conducted with FAZ, took a philosophical turn when discussing how football is positioned in the daily news cycle, as Uli Hoeness, the honorary president of Bayern Munich, suggested the sport is often "taken too seriously" by the public and media alike.

He pointed out the absurdity of how minor sports updates are broadcast alongside major geopolitical conflicts, insisting life for players was much simpler during his time.

"You have to explain everything these days. You can hardly afford spontaneity anymore," he said. "Take our Oktoberfest visit, for example. It's a publicity stunt now. Back then, if we didn't have a game on Wednesday, we'd ask [Bayern coach] Udo Lattek if we could train on Tuesday morning so we could go to Oktoberfest on Tuesday afternoon. Then the whole team would march in. There were no mobile phone photos back then. We didn't just stay for three hours, no, we didn't go home until midnight, but before that, we'd been in almost every tent, ridden on every magic carpet. And sometimes one of us would throw up on the magic carpet.

"Today, that would be a news story. Sometimes I think football is taken too seriously. The news says: Iran did this, the Israelis did that, and by the way, Lennart Karl injured his muscle. All that's missing is for that to be in first place."