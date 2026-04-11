Bayern Munich have entered the race, and the future of ‘Salah’s successor’ is already generating serious interest from Europe’s heavyweights

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is emerging as a key transfer target for Europe’s top clubs ahead of the summer window.

The England international has blossomed in recent seasons, emerging as one of his side’s most dynamic attackers, combining blistering pace with an eye for goal.

After the Morocco-Senegal crisis... Africa is changing forever

Bayern Munich have suffered a major blow with a star player ruled out of the Real Madrid clash.

Enzo Fernández cools Madrid’s hopes… and his agent ends the Chelsea debate.

