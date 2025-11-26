Hundreds of Bayern fans were spotted marching around Highbury Fields, escorted by Metropolitan Police, chanting and brandishing lit flares ahead of the match, but there were no reports of violence with home fans. In the build-up to the match Met Police announced they had a "robust policing plan" in place to ensure the safety and security of all attendees. This standard procedure for major events involves close collaboration with club security and a visible police presence to manage crowds and address potential incidents. Authorities also urged all fans, both home and any Bayern supporters who have travelled without tickets, to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to security staff.
VIDEO: Ugly scenes at the Emirates! Bayern Munich fans clash with Arsenal stewards ahead of Champions League showdown
High alert ahead of high-profile clash
Worrying scenes at the Emirates
Ahead of kick-off there appeared to be pockets of disturbances in the way end.
Bayern fans have previous
The Bavarian giants were slapped with a ban, blocking their fans from attending the away leg of last season’s Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal in April last year. The sanction was imposed by UEFA after supporters threw fireworks and objects onto the pitch during an away match at Lazio in February of 2024.
Bayern had been on a two-year probation with a suspended one-match away ban following a similar pyrotechnics incident during their group stage match at Copenhagen in October 2023. The repeat offense at Lazio triggered the implementation of the ban. The club accepted the punishment and chose not to appeal, with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen stating that the deliberate throwing of pyrotechnics directly endangered bystanders and was an explicit violation of their probation conditions.
Massive match at the Emirates
Arsenal secured a significant 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. The win ended Bayern's season-long unbeaten run and sent the Gunners to the top of the group standings. Jurrien Timber opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute with a header from a corner, but Bayern's 17-year-old talent Lennart Karl quickly equalized in the 33rd minute with a well-taken volley after a pass from former Gunner Serge Gnabry. The second half saw Mikel Arteta’s side dominate, with substitutes making the difference. Noni Madueke restored the lead in the 69th minute, tapping in a low cross, before Gabriel Martinelli sealed the 3-1 win with a decisive counter-attack finish in the 76th minute.