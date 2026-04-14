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Bayern Munich exploring shock transfer swoop for new Premier League star to potentially support Harry Kane
Bayern monitoring Brobbey’s rapid rise
The Bundesliga heavyweights have been closely monitoring Brobbey with a view to a potential summer move. The 24-year-old forward has been one of Sunderland’s many inspired signings, proving to be a revelation in his first season in the Premier League. According to the Independent, Bayern see the former Ajax man as a profile that could complement their current attacking setup, led by Kane.
Brobbey has scored six goals in 25 Premier League games so far this season, but it is his overall contribution that has caught the attention of Europe's elite clubs. He has mostly impressed wealthier clubs with how his movement and physical impact have typified the most in-demand modern forward play. With Bayern looking to fine-tune their squad, the Dutch international's versatility makes him an attractive proposition.
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Advanced analytics behind Sunderland’s success
The striker was signed only last summer from Ajax in a €20m deal, potentially rising to €25m, having previously attracted interest from clubs like Arsenal. His arrival on Tyneside was no accident; he was purchased as part of Sunderland’s analytics-based recruitment model, which is now seen as one of the most advanced in the Premier League.
Sunderland are keen to use this data-driven approach to constantly improve their position in the manner that counterparts like Brighton have. However, the club’s success in identifying talent means they now face the challenge of keeping hold of it. Brobbey’s immediate impact in the English top flight would potentially more than double his transfer fee, though this has not deterred Bayern’s interest.
International pedigree and rising value
Brobbey’s stock is firmly on the rise beyond domestic football. The Dutch international will almost certainly make the Netherlands' World Cup squad for the 2026 tournament, having been involved at Euro 2024. This international exposure is expected to see his market value increase even further before the summer window opens. Bayern still retain strong interest ahead of their summer recruitment drive.
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What comes next?
Before making any official moves in the transfer market, Bayern will remain focused on finishing the season strongly. They currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, 12 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Furthermore, Die Roten also has a chance to advance to the Champions League semi-finals after a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final.
Meanwhile, Brobbey will be looking to guide Sunderland into a European spot, as they currently sit in tenth place in the Premier League table, just one point behind seventh-placed Brentford.