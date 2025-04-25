FBL-EUR-C1-INTER-BAYERNAFP
Parshva Shah

'We had a parade!' - Annoyed Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany in awkward exchange with German reporter after 'first' title question as Harry Kane & Co. close in on Bundesliga glory

V. KompanyBayern MunichBurnleyBundesligaChampionship

Vincent Kompany was left puzzled when asked about winning his first title as a coach, noting that he's already achieved that feat with Burnley.

  • Bayern on course to claim Bundesliga crown
  • Reporter asked Kompany about his 'first' coaching title
  • Belgian reminded reporter of his achievements in England
