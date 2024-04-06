‘It can’t continue like this!’ - Bayern confirm position on Thomas Tuchel’s future ahead of Arsenal showdown as Lothar Matthaus calls for coach to be sacked in brutal assessment following shocking loss to Heidenheim
Bayern Munich and Germany icon Lothar Matthaus has led the calls for Thomas Tuchel to be fired before Bayern Munich face Arsenal on Tuesday.
- Bayern lose to Heidenheim
- Matthaus wants Tuchel fired
- Arsenal host Bayern on Tuesday