Barcelona star Raphinha reveals he had offers from 'blue team and a red team' in London before La Liga transfer

Raphinha has confirmed that his path to the Spotify Camp Nou was not without its hurdles, revealing that multiple London-based clubs were desperate to keep him in the Premier League. During the summer of 2022, the former Leeds talisman was at the centre of a high-profile transfer tug-of-war involving some of the biggest names in English football.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, the 27-year-old reflected on the intense speculation that surrounded his future before he ultimately chose to join the Catalan giants. "I had offers from a Blue team and also a Red team from London, but the best decision of my career was signing for Barcelona," Raphinha revealed, likely alluding to interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.