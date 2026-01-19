Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for shock Girona move! Goalkeeper primed for switch to City Football Group-owned La Liga side

In August 2024, Ter Stegen was announced as Barcelona's new captain. To many, this was deserved after racking up more than 400 appearances for the Catalan team, where he had won five La Ligas, five Copa del Reys, and a Champions League. However, a month later, he suffered a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for most of the 2024-25 season. Last summer, Barca boss Hansi Flick told the German that he would be the club's third-choice keeper behind summer signing Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny. To date, he has played just once this season, a 2-0 win over Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey. But in December, Flick made it clear that Garcia is his number one.

"Joan is number one," Flick stated emphatically. "I am not going to talk about the number two or number three goalkeeper. Joan plays, we believe in him and I have no idea of changing Joan. And he has done very well. Of course, I've spoken to him. It's my job, but it's something between him and me. "

Ter Stegen, who was stripped of the captaincy earlier this season, is said to have rejected interest from West Ham during the January transfer window but it seems a La Liga move is gathering momentum.