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Barcelona sporting director Deco responds to rumours surrounding Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel
Deco dismisses transfer links
According to Mundo Deportivo, Deco has moved to play down reports that Barcelona are preparing an offer for Gabriel. The 15-year-old has attracted significant attention across Europe after demanding a departure from Old Trafford, but the Barcelona sporting director insists the club are not currently involved.
Deco stated: "There's nothing to say about this boy. It's common for certain players to be linked with us. As for his situation, I don't know what happened. It's a matter we're not involved in because, first and foremost, we need to understand all the circumstances before trying to do anything or talking about young players."
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Damning family verdict
The intense transfer speculation stems from the desire of Gabriel to officially jump ship. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, his family feel Manchester United have fallen drastically behind elite rivals such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.
They are determined for the forward to further his education alongside the absolute best. United have firmly rejected his formal request to be deregistered, hoping to retain a player who has been on the books since he was 11. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.
Carrick urges patience
Tensions have reportedly boiled over following the omission of Gabriel from recent first-team fixtures. The youngster was left out of the matchday squad for a 4-0 Champions League victory against Sabah and a 3-2 Carabao Cup exit to Brighton. Amid a dismal domestic start for the senior side, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has publicly urged the academy star to bide his time.
Carrick explained: "I think he’s a young boy, JJ, and I think it’s important that we certainly don’t put anything out here. I think the exposure and the scrutiny and everything that, you got to be careful and be sensible and think of him as much as anything."
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What happens next?
Man Utd must now navigate a delicate standoff before Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, when he becomes eligible for legal representation. The teenager holds an Irish passport, which would easily facilitate a potential switch to Spain. Should Gabriel prefer to remain in England, Chelsea are currently leading the domestic chase, though their ongoing academy registration ban means he would have to wait until January.
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