Renowned journalist Sique Rodriguez has revealed that Barcelona have firmly rejected offers for Silva and Vlahovic. The club have decided to pass on the Portuguese playmaker, whose contract expires this summer. Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Silva has made 459 appearances and scored 76 goals, winning every possible trophy.

However, Rodriguez explained the tactical reasoning, saying Barca are satisfied with their midfield, so they have no need to sign Silva and would rather focus on strengthening other areas of the squad.