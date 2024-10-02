Szczesny Barcellona HDGOAL
Gill Clark

Barcelona sign Wojciech Szczesny! Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper comes out of retirement to sign for Catalans after Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury

W. SzczesnyBarcelonaTransfersLaLiga

Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed for the club after Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out with a long-term injury.

  • Barcelona sign Szczesny for rest of season
  • Goalkeeper has come out of retirement
  • Moves after Barca lose Marc-Andre ter Stegen to injury
