Barcelona's season at risk of falling apart following Raphinha injury

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was unsurprisingly enraged by Raphinha suffering such an untimely injury in a friendly in the United States.

"It's a real shame," he told Mon Esport. "We must ask FIFA to draw up an international calendar that takes into account the competitions that the major clubs are involved in.

"You can't blame the players, they are professionals and they give their all for their country. The problem is the crowded schedule at the time of the season when we are playing for everything. It's infuriating!"

According to reports, Barca may be eligible for compensation under the terms of the FIFA Club Protection Programme, as Raphinha is expected to be out of action for more than a month.

However, the estimated €144,000 pay-out is dwarfed the amount of prize money Barca risk losing if they fail to win La Liga or even get past Atletico in the quarter-finals of the Champions League - nor would it come as any consolation whatsoever to either the player himself or indeed his coach, Hansi Flick.